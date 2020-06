Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ann Bell-Chaney passed June 11, 2020 at the age of 73. Viewing Saturday, June 20 from 9 am until service at 10 am at Douglas Ave Baptist Church, 5265 Douglas Ave. Professional Services Entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service.

