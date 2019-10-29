Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Jules Catholic Church Belle Rose , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Jules Catholic Church Belle Rose , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Cedotal Sanchez was born on January 6, 1940 and fought a long battle with Alzheimer's, but she made sure she made it to her husband's 84th birthday. The Lord watched her struggling and she was tired, so He brought her home to be by His side. She received her angel wings at 5:42 am on October 28, 2019, after passing peacefully in her sleep. She was 79. As she fought her battle, her loving husband was by her side 24\7 unless he went to the doctor or store. Her daughter Amanda and granddaughter Marianne Medine were there to help with changing and everything else that had to be done. She was a loving wife to Norman Sanchez Sr., and they were married for 63 years. They lived and raised their family in Brusly St. Martin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is also survived by her children, Iva Mae Hebert (Andrew), Norman Sanchez Jr. (Mary), Terry Sanchez (Chantel), Hilary Sanchez, Yvonne Sanchez, Amanda Foy (Jacob), Juliette Tew (Brent); 23 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and Rocky her Chihuahua. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Iva Mae Cedotal; her mother's parents who raised her since birth; granddaughter; father-in-law and mother-in-law; and numerous other family members. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home, Donaldsonville from 5 pm to 9 pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Jules Catholic Church, Belle Rose from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment to follow in the church mausoleum. We would like to extend a huge thanks to Cardinal Hospice Care of Baton Rouge for all their care and support.

