Mary Ann Dawson passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the age of 63 of natural causes. She was a longtime clerical specialist with the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. She was a friend to all animals, particular to those who needed rescue. She always had an animal with her. She was a very friendly neighbor. She is survived by her mother, Madge Dawson; siblings, Donna Dawson, William "John" Dawson, Jr. and wife Bonnie, David Dawson Sr. and wife Lisa; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William Dawson, Sr. Services will need to be private due to the current limitations on gatherings. The family wishes to express deep gratitude to all who have offered their prayers and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 12 to May 15, 2020.