Mary Ann Foster passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital. She was cared for by the wonderful staff in the ICU and by her family and friends. She was 74 years old. Mary was born on August 23, 1945 at the Naval Air Station Hospital in Pensacola, Florida to William Gerwig and Mary Alice Lassey (Thompson). She graduated from Escambia High School in Pensacola. Mary Ann was divorced from her husband Clifford Foster, but they remained good friends and he continued to be a great caregiver to her. Mary Ann had 3 children, all girls, Angela, Becki, and Trish. Mary Ann had a couple of hobbies that she thoroughly enjoyed. She enjoyed playing bourrée' with her friends every week and she enjoyed raising Yorkies. As her health declined, she continued to play cards with her friends but had to give up raising puppies, although she continued to keep four of them as her pets. She had a deep love and almost supernatural connection with her identical twin sister Pat. Pat became ill several years ago and Mary was a very dedicated caregiver to Pat until Pat's death 4 months ago. Mary Ann had a deep love and passion for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She looked forward to family outings with them, especially during the holidays. Mary was preceded in death by her father William Gerwig, her grandparents Walter B Hawthorne and Nettie Hawthorne, her twin sister Patricia Ann Foster, and her daughter Angelia Langhetee. She is survived by her mother Mary Alice Lassey, her brother Don Lassey and his wife Dori, and brother-in-law Billy J. Foster. She also leaves behind her daughter Patricia Strother, her daughter Rebecca Lenderman and husband Tracy Lenderman, five grandchildren, Toni, Derrick and wife Karrie, Paulene, Reid, and Maranda, and four great grandchildren, Aubrey, Sophia, Christian, and Alexa. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon on Thursday February 20, 2020 with the service to follow immediately after at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA.

