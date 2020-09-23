1/1
Mary Ann Gorsich
Mary Ann Gorsich, 86, passed away on September 21, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard D. Gorsich; and parents, Joseph Stassi and Mary Graziano Stassi. She is survived by her daughter, Karen G. Benton (Kent); son David Gorsich (Tricia); grandchildren, Forrest Benton, Heather Benton, Keith Benton (Becca McDonald); sisters, Joanna Steptoe (Larry) and Virginia Brumberger (Bob); brother in-law, Bill Jones (Ruth) and a host of nieces and nephews which include Chris Igou, Erin Igou Thompson, Stephen Igou, and David Pearson. Mary Ann was born in Hammond, Louisiana and graduated from Southeastern. She was extremely involved with Woman's Hospital and St. Thomas More Catholic Church and very strong in her faith. As involved as she was in her community and neighborhood, she lived for her family and friends. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Brenda Smith and Kerrie Smith as well as Dr. Cheri LeBlanc for their compassion during her time of need. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge. A graveside service will follow at Rose Memorial Park Cemetery, 908 Western Ave., Hammond. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
September 23, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Roberta Burke
