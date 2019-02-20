Mary Ann David passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 81. She was a retired sales manager; resident and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11am until Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Rivet and husband Kenny, Karen Rivet and fiancé Kevin Thibodeaux, and Sarah Passantino and husband Prentiss; grandchildren, Candie and Brandie Smith, Gage Passantino and wife Corey, Krista Passantino, and Landon Rivet; and numerous great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughters, Linda Smith and Beryl Johnson; parents, Carlo and Sarah Zito Grizzaffi; sisters, Dora and Rita Grizzaffi; and brothers, Rosario and Anthony "Tony" Grizzaffi. Pallbearers will be Kenny and Landon Rivet, Prentiss and Gage Passantino, Kevin Thibodeaux and Miguel Garcia, Sr. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019