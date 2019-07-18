Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Guffey Duke. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM at her sister, Joy Gremillion's house #4 Oak Alley Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Guffey Duke, 85 of Baton Rouge, was greeted by her parents in heaven on July 17, 2019 at 10:21 a.m. She was surrounded by her family. On Saturday, July 20th at 12:00 p.m. we will celebrate Mary Ann's life. The celebration will take place at her sister, Joy Gremillion's house at #4 Oak Alley, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Lunch will be served following the celebration. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Mom, as her kids called her, was one of eight children born to Robert and Rose Womac Guffey on December 5, 1933 in Riceville, Tennessee. The family moved around but finally settled in Baton Rouge around 1948. She graduated from Istrouma High School in 1953. Mom was a stay at home mom for most of her children's lives. Later in life, she worked in the insurance field finally retiring from her brother, Jerry Guffey's insurance company. In her spare time, she loved sewing, cooking, baking, canning fruits and vegetables, working on puzzles and spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Mom loved the Lord and looked forward to seeing her parents and siblings when she passes through the pearly gates. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, James Guffey, Jerry Guffey and Wayne Guffey; sister-in-law, Helene Guffey, and brother-in-law, Earl Castilaw. She is survived by her children, Cathy Graham of Baytown, Texas, Jennie Mathis of Fort Worth, Texas, Walter Duke of Pensacola, Florida and Robert Duke of Denham Springs, Louisiana. She is also survived by her sister, Joy Gremillion and husband, Frank Gremillion; sister, Patsy Castilaw, and brother, Richard Guffey. She is blessed to have 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Ann Guffey Duke, 85 of Baton Rouge, was greeted by her parents in heaven on July 17, 2019 at 10:21 a.m. She was surrounded by her family. On Saturday, July 20th at 12:00 p.m. we will celebrate Mary Ann's life. The celebration will take place at her sister, Joy Gremillion's house at #4 Oak Alley, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Lunch will be served following the celebration. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Mom, as her kids called her, was one of eight children born to Robert and Rose Womac Guffey on December 5, 1933 in Riceville, Tennessee. The family moved around but finally settled in Baton Rouge around 1948. She graduated from Istrouma High School in 1953. Mom was a stay at home mom for most of her children's lives. Later in life, she worked in the insurance field finally retiring from her brother, Jerry Guffey's insurance company. In her spare time, she loved sewing, cooking, baking, canning fruits and vegetables, working on puzzles and spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Mom loved the Lord and looked forward to seeing her parents and siblings when she passes through the pearly gates. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, James Guffey, Jerry Guffey and Wayne Guffey; sister-in-law, Helene Guffey, and brother-in-law, Earl Castilaw. She is survived by her children, Cathy Graham of Baytown, Texas, Jennie Mathis of Fort Worth, Texas, Walter Duke of Pensacola, Florida and Robert Duke of Denham Springs, Louisiana. She is also survived by her sister, Joy Gremillion and husband, Frank Gremillion; sister, Patsy Castilaw, and brother, Richard Guffey. She is blessed to have 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.