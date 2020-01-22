Deaconess Mary Ann Johnson

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:30 PM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Obituary
Deaconess Mary Ann Johnson passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the blessed age of 86 years. She was married to Dr. Autrey B. Johnson, Jr. on February 18, 1955, and had five children. She was a Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She is survived by her five children; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm with Omega Omega Service beginning at 4:30 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Service Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Reverend Anthony Kelley, officiating. Entombment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
