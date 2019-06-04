Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Lavigne Louque. View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Lavigne Louque, a native of Gonzales and resident of Paulina, LA. was born on Nov. 9, 1935 and died June 2, 2019 at the age of 83. She is survived by her sister, Alberta (Whitney) Landry and her six children: Chris (Sharon) Louque, Debra (Brad) Millet, Kearney Louque III, Troy (Gloria) Louque, Johanna (Boggie) Bennett and Kerry Louque Sr.; two nieces, Sheila St. Pierre and Darla Louque-Martin. Sisters-in-law Jeanne (Mike) Bourgeois, Catherine (Kenneth) Pelham, Yvonne Petit, Sandra Clement and Gail Lebeouf; Brothers-in-law: Richard Louque and Marty Louque. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews she loved dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her dog (Mimi), decorating her house, planting flowers and an occasional trip to the casino. Her most favorite past time was simply spending quality time with her family and friends sharing old stories of the good ole days. She will be greatly missed by everyone she knew. A member of the Catholic Daughters, Altar Society and Commissioner for Elections, she loved the Lord and always treated everyone with a smile and a kind heart. She was preceded in death by her husband Kearney Louque Jr., her parents Bruce & Corrine Lavigne, in-laws Kearney and Jeanne Louque, Sisters-in-law Betty McLeod; Joyce Keating, Carol Louque and daughter-in-law Wendy Simon Louque. The family would like to send a special thanks to St. James Parish Hospital and the Amedysis Hospice staff for their love, support and care they provided to her. Extra thanks go to all the "angels" that also watched over her, took care of her and encouraged her each day. Your kindness was a gift that never went unnoticed. A visitation in her honor will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA. Visitation will resume on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit Mary Ann Lavigne Louque, a native of Gonzales and resident of Paulina, LA. was born on Nov. 9, 1935 and died June 2, 2019 at the age of 83. She is survived by her sister, Alberta (Whitney) Landry and her six children: Chris (Sharon) Louque, Debra (Brad) Millet, Kearney Louque III, Troy (Gloria) Louque, Johanna (Boggie) Bennett and Kerry Louque Sr.; two nieces, Sheila St. Pierre and Darla Louque-Martin. Sisters-in-law Jeanne (Mike) Bourgeois, Catherine (Kenneth) Pelham, Yvonne Petit, Sandra Clement and Gail Lebeouf; Brothers-in-law: Richard Louque and Marty Louque. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews she loved dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her dog (Mimi), decorating her house, planting flowers and an occasional trip to the casino. Her most favorite past time was simply spending quality time with her family and friends sharing old stories of the good ole days. She will be greatly missed by everyone she knew. A member of the Catholic Daughters, Altar Society and Commissioner for Elections, she loved the Lord and always treated everyone with a smile and a kind heart. She was preceded in death by her husband Kearney Louque Jr., her parents Bruce & Corrine Lavigne, in-laws Kearney and Jeanne Louque, Sisters-in-law Betty McLeod; Joyce Keating, Carol Louque and daughter-in-law Wendy Simon Louque. The family would like to send a special thanks to St. James Parish Hospital and the Amedysis Hospice staff for their love, support and care they provided to her. Extra thanks go to all the "angels" that also watched over her, took care of her and encouraged her each day. Your kindness was a gift that never went unnoticed. A visitation in her honor will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA. Visitation will resume on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close