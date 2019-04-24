Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Lobell. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Lobell, 90 of Gonzales, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great- Grandmother surrounded by her loving family was called home by her Heavenly Father. It is with great sadness that our family announces her passing from this life on April 23, 2019 at 3:53 PM. Her kindness, love, and laugh will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. Her love of Christ was evident in her everyday life. She was an angel long before she left this world and graced all our lives with joy. She held her family together with her faith. She was a life long parishioner of St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church and St. Mark Catholic Church in Gonzales. Mary was a devout Roman Catholic. She was devoted to her faith and her family. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America for over 50 years, where she received her 50th anniversary gold pin. She was also a Eucharist Minister to the home bound. She was also on the churches prayer groups and belonged to the VFW #3693 auxiliary. In the early years she owned Mary Ann's Tots N' Teens. Later she changed to Mary Ann's Dress Shop where she kept it open for 46 years before retiring. She is survived by her daughter who will miss her dearly, Tanya Lobell Deranger and son Devin Michael Deranger; sons; Teddy (Debbie), Harry Jr. (Debbie), Laurent Sr. and Rickey (Elizabeth) Lobell. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters Elgie Mae Braud and Lillie Morris. And two previous daughter -in-laws Cheryl Lobell and Deidre Lobell. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband of 63 years, Harry Lobell Sr. Her parents Sidney Joseph and Adouiska Parent Babin; four brothers, two sisters, and infant brother Sidney Jr. Also preceded by two great granddaughters Faith Marie Castelaw and Patience DeShai Lobell. Pallbearers will be grandsons; Bryce Lobell, Harry Lobell III, Jared Lobell, Laycon Lobell, Devin Deranger, and Michael Paul Lobell; honorary pallbearers will be the remaining grandchildren. Service will be held Friday at St. Mark Catholic Church with Father Rubin officiating. Visitation and rosary will begin at 9:00 AM followed by mass at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Hope Haven Cemetery on Hwy 30 in Gonzales. The family would like to express a special thank you and heartfelt appreciation to her care takers, the Ochsner Hospital ICU nurses and staff, and also to Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. Services with Church Funeral Services. Mary Ann Lobell, 90 of Gonzales, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great- Grandmother surrounded by her loving family was called home by her Heavenly Father. It is with great sadness that our family announces her passing from this life on April 23, 2019 at 3:53 PM. Her kindness, love, and laugh will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. Her love of Christ was evident in her everyday life. She was an angel long before she left this world and graced all our lives with joy. She held her family together with her faith. She was a life long parishioner of St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church and St. Mark Catholic Church in Gonzales. Mary was a devout Roman Catholic. She was devoted to her faith and her family. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America for over 50 years, where she received her 50th anniversary gold pin. She was also a Eucharist Minister to the home bound. She was also on the churches prayer groups and belonged to the VFW #3693 auxiliary. In the early years she owned Mary Ann's Tots N' Teens. Later she changed to Mary Ann's Dress Shop where she kept it open for 46 years before retiring. She is survived by her daughter who will miss her dearly, Tanya Lobell Deranger and son Devin Michael Deranger; sons; Teddy (Debbie), Harry Jr. (Debbie), Laurent Sr. and Rickey (Elizabeth) Lobell. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters Elgie Mae Braud and Lillie Morris. And two previous daughter -in-laws Cheryl Lobell and Deidre Lobell. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband of 63 years, Harry Lobell Sr. Her parents Sidney Joseph and Adouiska Parent Babin; four brothers, two sisters, and infant brother Sidney Jr. Also preceded by two great granddaughters Faith Marie Castelaw and Patience DeShai Lobell. Pallbearers will be grandsons; Bryce Lobell, Harry Lobell III, Jared Lobell, Laycon Lobell, Devin Deranger, and Michael Paul Lobell; honorary pallbearers will be the remaining grandchildren. Service will be held Friday at St. Mark Catholic Church with Father Rubin officiating. Visitation and rosary will begin at 9:00 AM followed by mass at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Hope Haven Cemetery on Hwy 30 in Gonzales. The family would like to express a special thank you and heartfelt appreciation to her care takers, the Ochsner Hospital ICU nurses and staff, and also to Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. Services with Church Funeral Services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close