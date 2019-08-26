Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Martinez, a native of Sorrento and resident of Darrow, passed away on August 24, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a dedicated wife, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed. She loved cooking and was the best caretaker! She especially enjoyed going to every birthday and family function to spend time with her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Murphy John Martinez; two daughters, Gail Tullier (Gerald), and Cheryl Burns (Tommie); one son, Durel Martinez; three sisters, Peggy Duhe, Nelda Luquette, and Dianna LeBlanc; seven grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sydney and Lonney Trabeau; one sister, Rita Mayers; and one brother, Clarence Trabeau. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial for 1:00 pm at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Darrow. Burial to follow at Hope Haven Cemetery in Gonzales. Father Lee will be officiating.

