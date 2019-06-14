|
Mary Ann Parish, age 62, a resident of Prairieville, passed away on June 11, 2019. Mary Ann is survived by Jerold Williams, her two daughters, Julia Mary-Katherine, and Anna Elizabeth, her mother, Jo Anne Hodges, and many faithful friends. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the all the Doctors and nurses who cared for her at The Grove and Oschner Cancer Center, and the staff of Baton Rouge General ICU. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 16, 2019