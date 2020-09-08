1/1
Mary Ann Pierre Rubin
Mary Ann Pierre Rubin passed surrounded by her love ones on September 3, 2020 at the age of 77. She loved family, life, beautiful things, cooking, crocheting and keeping everything clean and in order. She was a ""glamour girl"", keeping up with her makeup and manicures. She also had a love for all music. She was survived by her children, Edna Taylor (Willie), Marlene Burke (Darren), Jeannette Page (Cleophies), Juanita Harvey (Lionel, Jr.), Tonia Cooper (Darwin), Lloyd Rubin, and Shelton Rubin. She was formerly married to Edward Rubin. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph ""Ulysses"" Pierre; grandchildren, Irielle Webber, Javin Rodrigue, Ambria Sylvain, Whitney Sylvain, Gayland Hill, Jr, Genecia Hill Engham, Lashanta Rubin; and great-grandchildren, Jamaury Rubin, Amanii Rubin and Rhianna Johnson, Jacoby Davis, Rylee Engham, Russel Engham, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theophile and Blanche Pierre; siblings of the Pierre family, Alex, Vivian, James, Wilhelmina, Bertha, Henry, Ernestine, Theresa, and Freddie. A visitation in her honor will be at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 8 AM to 10:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church in St. James, LA. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
