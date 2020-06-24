Mary Ann Porteous Guidry, a native of New Orleans, and a resident of Lutcher since 1952, died Sunday evening, June 21, 2020, surrounded by her five loving daughters. She was 90, born December 7, 1929, the eldest of five children to John Courtney Porteous, Jr. and Mary Cochran Porteous. She married Lewis Joseph Guidry in 1955 and together they raised their family with much love and a strong discipline and ensured that all were educated and raised in the Catholic faith. She was employed at the St. James Parish Library in the 1970's and was later Town Clerk of Lutcher for over ten years. Her hobbies included working in her yard and creating beautiful door wreaths for all occasions. Mary Ann was a former member of the Riverside Garden Club and received Best of Show for Artistic Design in the 1960 garden club flower show. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, 18 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was the mother and mother-in-law of Beverly and Donald Balhoff of Baton Rouge; Sandra and Bill Balhoff of Baton Rouge; Andrea and Richard Balhoff of Katy, TX; Georgette and Xavier Viteri of Fairport, NY; and Janelle and Ricky Millet of Paulina, LA. Mary Ann was the grandmother of Elizabeth Balhoff (Bryan) Lindsay, James (Kristen Monroe) Balhoff, Kristen Balhoff (Tanner) Magee, and Barbara Balhoff (Seth) Bagwell; Bridget Balhoff (Beau) Leitner, Stephanie Balhoff (Jeff) Ferguson, and Gretchen Balhoff; Elise Balhoff, Mark Balhoff, Greg (Bowe Barger) Balhoff, Stephen Balhoff, and Christopher Balhoff; Matthew Viteri, Kate Viteri (Zack) Lamb, and Andrew Viteri; Brennan Millet, Courtney Millet, and Peyton Millet. Great-grandchildren are Sarah and John Lindsay; Patrick, Edward, and Claire Balhoff; Grace, Julia, and Kate Magee; William and Lydia Bagwell; Owen, Colin, and Mila Ferguson; Hayes, Harper, and Hudson Leitner; and Fletcher Lamb. She is also survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (Charles) Eubanks of Daphne, AL, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Joseph Guidry; her parents and three siblings including sister, Beverly Porteous Zeringue, and brothers John Courtney Porteous, III, and James Warren Porteous. Special thanks to caregivers Leseley Smith, Stacy LeDuff, Sherelle Holmes, and Charlie Kenney, Carepass Med Services, and the staff at The Haven at Windermere. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, starting at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, celebrated by the Rev. Miles Walsh. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum in Paulina, LA. Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Chanel School, 2590 LA 44, Paulina, LA, 70763; American Heart Association, or charity of your choice. Guests are asked to please observe social distancing guidelines including wearing a mask.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.