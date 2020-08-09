Mary Ann Tassin a native of Cottonport and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 85. She loved gardening, fishing and traveling. Mary Ann retired from LA Dept. of Transportation as a Computer Analyst. She was very kind and was loved by her family, friends and neighbors. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her longtime friend, Marlene Courville; her parents, Pliny and Emma Tassin; brothers, Sidney, Bobbie and Joe Tassin; sister, Helen Mayeux; niece, Cecile Johnson and nephew, Karl Tassin. Survived by her brother, Myron and his wife Shirley Tassin; Godson/great-nephew, Mark Johnson; great-niece, Angella Pourciau and numerous nieces and nephews. At the request of Mary Ann, her services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The American Cancer Society
or Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area.