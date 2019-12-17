The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St George Catholic Church
7808 St. George Drive
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St George Catholic Church
7808 St. George Drive
Mary Ann Territo Clifton Obituary
Mary Ann Territo Clifton of Ocean Springs, Mississippi passed away on September 2, 2019 at the age of 70. Mary Ann was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she happily resided with her family and friends. She moved to Ocean Springs Mississippi in 1976 and lived there for 43 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Virginia Territo and by her sister Rose Marie Territo; grandparents: Joseph and Mary Ann Messina and Samuel and Rosa Territo. Mary Ann is survived by her two brothers and a sister in law: Peter Territo Jr. and Joey and Dottie Territo of Baton Rouge; nephews: Bryan Territo and his wife Melodie, Philip Territo and Michael Territo; nieces: Tracie and Julie Territo: great nephew Ethan Territo; and great nieces: Jordan and Mia Territo. Mary Ann leaves behind her loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Mary Ann cherished being a part of such wonderful family and friend's lives. Her deepest thanks were for the love each one shared with her. Visitation will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019 in the chapel at St George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive, at 9:00 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church, 177 E. First St., Biloxi, MS 39530.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019
