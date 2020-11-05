1/1
Mary Ann White
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann White was born to Mary E. White and William "Bill" Smith on October 14, 1955. She departed this life on October 24, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She was raised by her aunt Hannah "Missy" Williams Skully. She was baptized at Rock Zion Baptist Church in Addis. She was a graduate of Brusly High School and received an Associate of Business Degree from Spencer Business College. She was an excellent cook who embodied a spirit of hospitality. Her favorite pastime was walking to Brusly Town Hall and sitting in the gazebo that is now called "Mary White's Happy Place". Mary is survived by her three children, Debi (Paul) Tobias, of Denham Springs, La., Derrance White, of Jackson, La., and Demeka White, of Brusly, La.; six grandchildren, Nathan Paul, Brooklyn and Londyn Davis, of Denham Springs, La., Desahe White, Keiona and Derrance Morris, of Baton Rouge, La., four sisters and two brothers, two aunts, Lorraine Jones, and Rosa Lee White, and one uncle, Forrest White, Sr., of Addis, La. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary White and William "Bill" Smith, and Hannah "Missy" Williams Skully, one grandson, Nickoli Dimitri Davis, maternal grandparents, Freddie and Stella White. Viewing at 11:00 am and Funeral 12:00 pm at Professional Funeral Services Port Allen, LA on Saturday November 7, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Professional Funeral Services-Port Allen
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
(225) 383-2001
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved