Mary Ann White was born to Mary E. White and William "Bill" Smith on October 14, 1955. She departed this life on October 24, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She was raised by her aunt Hannah "Missy" Williams Skully. She was baptized at Rock Zion Baptist Church in Addis. She was a graduate of Brusly High School and received an Associate of Business Degree from Spencer Business College. She was an excellent cook who embodied a spirit of hospitality. Her favorite pastime was walking to Brusly Town Hall and sitting in the gazebo that is now called "Mary White's Happy Place". Mary is survived by her three children, Debi (Paul) Tobias, of Denham Springs, La., Derrance White, of Jackson, La., and Demeka White, of Brusly, La.; six grandchildren, Nathan Paul, Brooklyn and Londyn Davis, of Denham Springs, La., Desahe White, Keiona and Derrance Morris, of Baton Rouge, La., four sisters and two brothers, two aunts, Lorraine Jones, and Rosa Lee White, and one uncle, Forrest White, Sr., of Addis, La. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary White and William "Bill" Smith, and Hannah "Missy" Williams Skully, one grandson, Nickoli Dimitri Davis, maternal grandparents, Freddie and Stella White. Viewing at 11:00 am and Funeral 12:00 pm at Professional Funeral Services Port Allen, LA on Saturday November 7, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store