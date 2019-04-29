The Advocate Obituaries
Mary Anne Chiasson, age 69, a resident of Central, Louisiana, passed away on Friday April 26, 2019. Mary Anne is survived by husband of 49 years, Thomas William Chiasson, three children, Thomas John Chiasson, Faith Chiasson Hilbun and husband Kris, and Hope Chiasson Shannon and husband Ben, two sisters, Angela Ziegler and husband Henry and Monica Zumo and husband Tony, her mother Polly Lutty and eight grandchildren, Tyton, Austin, Dallas, Cooper, Mackenzie, Mackenna, Mackayla, and Mackaylee. She is preceded in death by her father Thomas Lutty. The funeral will be Wednesday May 1, 2019, at 11:00am at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
