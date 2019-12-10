Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church 11441 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Anne Daquanno Zito, Emaw to her granddaughters and great grandchildren, a loving, devoted, wife and mother, died peacefully with her son and daughter-in-law at her side at 1:08 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019. A gentle and generous woman, she gave freely of herself to her family and everyone she was in contact with. A warm smile and easy going manner were her trademark even as dementia took some of the precious memories from her 92 years of life. A native of Plaquemine, La. and a resident of Baton Rouge, She is survived by her son Dan and his wife Nelwyn Deville, granddaughters Amanda Zito Griffin and spouse Adam of Dunwoody, Georgia, Danielle Zito Banquer and spouse Lucas, great grandchildren Molly and Bonnie Banquer and Bennett and Peyton Griffin. One sister-in-law Virgie Panepinto and numerous nieces and nephews. She was born to Sam and Josephine Scotch Daquanno on January 21,1927, the middle of five children. She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, R. P. Zito. Brothers Frank Panepinto, Carol and Sam Daquanno, Jr. and sister Inez Hebert. A devout Catholic, her days at St. Clare Manor were highlighted by recitation of the Rosary and Mass attendance, bingo, as well as, participation in any and all activities. Prior to her move to St. Clare she was a regular participant at the Council on Aging, not only playing bingo but also calling bingo on most days and helping to serve lunch, always enjoying the social time and friendship of all those she came to know. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of St. Clare Manor for the love and care that they provided. Rest in peace, Emaw. Enjoy the loving embrace of those family and friends who preceded you in death. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA at 11 AM. Entombment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

