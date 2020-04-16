Mary Anne Rouse, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020. At Sage Rehab Hospital in Baton Rouge, La. She was born December 11, 1938 to Alex and Lillian Agulaird. Mary was a graduate of Rougon High School. And is preceded in death by her Husband Don Rouse, and Parents. She has had many jobs in Management along with consistently working with the church and community, throughout all this she displayed a knack for problem solving and leadership. Mary truly lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, traveling the country, and spending time with her grandchildren Lairah, Landrie, and Brandon, Randi. Mary had an amazing ability to reach people in a deep positive way being a ear or shoulder to any in need. She is survived by her children Michelle and Todd Rouse. Any family, friends, and others whose lives Mary touched are invited to her final resting place once events are scheduled (awaiting date due to covid) in New Roads,LA. And may contact the family for further details. Together may we reminisce, grieve, support one another and, of course chat.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.