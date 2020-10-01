Mary Arcement departed this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 70 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 am to 10:45 am followed by a graveside service at Nelson Chapel Cemetery at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy. 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.