She passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Denham Springs at the age of 97. She was born in Tylertown, MS on November 5, 1921. Visitation will be held at Don Avenue Baptist Church on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM until religious services at 12:00 PM conducted by Bro. Tom Higginbotham and Bro. Tim Boswell. Burial will be at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. She is survived her children, Paulette and Wayne Carter, Obie W. and Martha Booty and Joanne and David Sherrod, Jean Burkes and partner Cassie Tourere; grandchildren, Terry Carter, Tracey Carter, Lacy Smith, Lisa DiMaggio, Jeremy Sherrod, Ashley Sherrod and Joshua Burkes; 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Wallace W. Booty and husband, Bob Coats; parents, Rodney and Hattie Holmes; grandson, Wally Booty and sister, Arie Jenkins. Grandsons and Great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. She was a longtime member of Don Avenue Baptist Church in Denham Springs and was a lifelong Christian who never knew life without her Lord and Savior. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.
