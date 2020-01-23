Mary "Tootie" Baise, a native of New Orleans and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital Bluebonnet at the age of 74. Visiting Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at A Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, La. Religious Service Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sweet Home Baptist Church, 10300 Church St., Maringouin, La at 11:00 am. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by three Children Len (Latrice) Baise, Hope Baise, and Charles (Debra) Baise Jr., seven Brothers O'Neal Christmas, Jr, Billy (Beverly) Christmas, Charles Harris III, Douglas (Tyronda) Harris, Stanley Harris, Nathanel (Sadera) Harris, and Leonard Harris, three Sisters Dean (James) Christmas, Donna Christmas, Alice Harris (Thomas) Hawkins, eleven Grandchildren, eleven Great Grandchildren, Special Cousins Dora Grevious and Nabora Langley, Special Friends Juanita Pate, Evelyn Glasper, and Betty Brown. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020