Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM New Life Church 365 Staring Lane

On October 16, 2019, Mary Bean Wilson Mills, of Baton Rouge, went to rest in the arms of her Savior exactly 100 years from the day she was born in 1919, Decatur IL. While attending Millikin University in Decatur, she married Richard David Wilson, 1938 and in 1948 the family moved to New Orleans and a year later to Baton Rouge. She was a loving, godly mother who was devoted to her family as she followed the leading of the Spirit to guide them while always putting others ahead of herself. She was very active in her churches and began by working with teenagers in the 60's and continued serving the rest of her life where needed as long as she could share God's love. After the loss of her first husband in 1963, she went to work for LSU in various accounting positions retiring from Middleton Library in 1981. She remarried in 1967 to William H. Mills, Haviland, OH, who died 1993. She also lost her oldest son, Richard David Wilson, Jr., on October 29, 2016. Her parents, Tom and Ethel Bean, Decatur, IL; and brothers, Tom and John and twin sister, Sallie Black, preceded her in death. Surviving children include Sally Pert, Patricia (& Fred) Evans of Baton Rouge, son, Terry Lee Wilson, Prairieville, and daughter in law, Connie Wilson, Central; four grandchildren: Stephanie (Rhys) Flynn, of Pride; James Scott Wilson-Slaydon; Roger (Jennifer) Wilson of W. Monroe; Ashley (Clint) Griffin, Prairieville; six great granddaughters and one great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. Our heartfelt appreciation goes to Audubon Hospice for their wonderful staff who not only focused on our mother's needs and comfort but were always there for the family, especially her nurse Kim and aide Brittany. We are so very grateful for the true compassion and love shown by them and the entire staff. Celebration of Life will be shared with family and friends at New Life Church, 365 Staring Lane on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 10 to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, consider making contributions to the Alzheimer Foundation of America or to .

