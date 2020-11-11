1/1
Mary Belle Brackin Landaiche
1927 - 2020
Mary Belle Brackin Landaiche passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020. A native and life resident of St. Gabriel, LA, she was born on December 5, 1927 to Octave Albert and Ida Peltier Brackin. She retired from Gillis W. Long Hanson's Disease Center in Carville, LA after 42 years of service. Mary Belle had many hobbies. She loved their camp, to fish and tending to her plants. She was known for her great cooking, especially her cornbread dressing. Mary Belle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth C. "Chick" Landaiche, Sr., her parents and three brothers – Andrew, OJ and Francis Brackin. She is survived by three sons – Kenneth C., Jr., Stephen M. (Jerri) and David F. (Roxanne) Landaiche; six grandchildren – Camie (Bryan) James, Laurie, Lee, Christopher, Matthew and Luke (Danielle) Landaiche; and nine great grandchildren. Due to Covid restrictions the family attended a private funeral mass at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church. Interment in the Church mausoleum immediately followed mass. The family would like to offer a special thanks to her caretakers, Catherine Sharp, Feliciana Home Health, Personal Homecare Services, Pinnacle Hospice, and OLOL Ascension. In lieu of flowers, masses are preferred or donations may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3625 LA 75 St. Gabriel, LA 70776.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
