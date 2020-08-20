1/1
Mary Belle Roberts Grezaffi
1924 - 2020
Mary Belle Roberts Grezaffi, age 96, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 17, 2020. Mary was a native of Simmesport and a resident of Houma. Mary's family will hold private services at St. Bernadette Catholic Church and burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2. Online condolences can be expressed at chauvinfuneralhome.com. Mary is survived by her daughter Debbie Tillery (Jackie Richard), son-in-law Kim Tillery, grandchildren Brandon Grezaffi and wife Kristen, Ashley Grezaffi, Kimberly Curtis and husband Kevin, great-grandchildren, Alex Grezaffi, Bailey Grezaffi, Tye Benoit and Alana Grezaffi. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Luke Edward Grezaffi, Jr., parents Merrick and Azilda Roberts, sons Ray Grezaffi and wife Connie, and Derrell Grezaffi, her companion of seven years, William "Billy" Robertson, Jr., sisters Joyce Lambert, Nanzie Mayeaux, and niece, Diane Brooks. Mary was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family dearly. Mary exuded grace and strength to all who shared in her 96 years of life. All who knew her, knew she had a generous spirit. She was passionate about music, dancing, cooking, and tending to her flowers. In her younger days, she was very athletic. She played basketball, baseball, and enjoyed bowling. Mary loved the Lord and her faith guided her through life. She is now reunited with her loved ones who have passed, and rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Abben, CIS, Dr. Greg Chaisson, and Haydel Hospice. They would also like to thank her caregivers, Hilda Villalon, Ronda Rodrigue, Sheila Cheramie, Gloria Pitre, and Peggy Cheramie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary's name to Animal Aid Vermilion Area (AAVA) P.O. Box 445 Scott, LA 70583. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Grezaffi.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

August 20, 2020
She was a joy to be with I worked for Mrs Mary more than 5 1/2 years, it seemed to fly by. She was so much more than an employer she was my friend. I loved her so very much life will not be the same without her. I know my Jesus will watch over her now. Mrs Mary I love you to the moon and back and over the rainbow . ♀...I will see you one day in Heaven. Thank you for loving me.♀ You will never be forgotten and you will always live in my heart. I miss you already.
Gloria Pitre
Friend
August 20, 2020
Debbie, sending prayers for the family and friends. May your mother rest in God's perfect peace.
Lizbeth Price Bonvillain
Classmate
August 20, 2020
Debbie I’m sorry to here about your mom’s passing.I remember the wonderful times of Mary and Jackie Cenac at Ellendale Country Club pool watching all of us having great time swimming and cutting up.
Mike Labbe
Friend
August 20, 2020
Debbie,
So sorry about your mom. She was a Wonderful woman. She watched me open one of my 13th Christmas presents. A ring my mom designed. Still have ring plus box.
Love and prayers
Bonnie Olivier,Don Olivier,Johnny Olivier
Bonnie
Neighbor
August 19, 2020
Debbie,
Sarah and I send our condolences to you and family for the loss of your Mother.
We enjoyed all of the times we were with Mary and Luke. She was fun to be with.
We will keep Her in our prayers.
Jake and Sarah Walker
Jake Walker
Friend
August 19, 2020
Judy and I want to send our prayers and thoughts to you.
May God have mercy on her soul
Samuel Scott
Friend
August 19, 2020
Rest well Mrs Grezaffi! I will never forget the beautiful words, kindness and awesome conversations we had with your mom, "Peaches". God needed a beautiful angel to spread sweet grace over His eternal home and I am sure that is why he chose you.
Alma Scott
Friend
August 19, 2020
Haydel Memorial Hospice staff and volunteers wish to express our condolences. We were honored that you allowed us to be a part of her journey. May God bless you with comfort and peace.
Chaplain Bob Eastwood
