Mary Berggreen Castille passed peacefully from this life at home with her family on Palm Sunday, April 14th. She was born March 22nd 1938, in St. Gabriel, Louisiana. She graduated St. Gabriel High in 1956, and attended Mary Berggreen Castille passed peacefully from this life at home with her family on Palm Sunday, April 14th. She was born March 22nd 1938, in St. Gabriel, Louisiana. She graduated St. Gabriel High in 1956, and attended Northwestern University in Nachitoches, La. At 19, she was Wade O. Martin's (then La. Secretary of State) secretary. She then went into flight attendant training for Eastern Airlines, during which time Royal Pierre Castille requested her hand in marriage. Mary gave of her time in many voluntary capacities. She taught Catechism, worked at the Chemical Dependency Unit and St. James Place assisted living, as well as being an avid volunteer at her children's schools. She was a real estate agent for C.J. Brown from 1993-2008. She also worked for Burk Baker Real Estate School for a time. Mary was a devout Roman Catholic and was devoted to her family as well. Everyone who knew her witnessed her zest for life, her devotion to her faith and family, and her talent for never meeting a stranger. She never forgot a birthday, an anniversary, or a date that may have seemed insignificant to others, but meant something to her, always. Indeed, Mary journaled her life from the 5th grade to present day. The stacks of journals, her memoirs, are a rare documentation of a wonderful life well-lived. Baton Rouge is and has been home to many avid L.S.U. fans, but Mary was one of the most rabid. She could talk L.S.U. sports knowledgably with any man, and often joked that if L.S.U. had a Tiddlywinks Team, she would wholeheartedly cheer them on. She loved to dance, read and "just visit". Her daughter joked many times throughout her childhood that her friends were coming to visit her mother instead of her. She was a true Southern Belle, the kind to never leave the house without her lipstick. She was a grammar and manner fanatic and passed these traits on to her children and grandchildren. Even if you weren't hungry at her house, you ate. Even if she had just met you, you got the feeling that she loved you. She is survived by her daughter Christy Castille Wittmann Haik and her husband Dr. Hilliard Michael Haik Jr., her son Matthew Peter Castille and his wife Michelle Castille. Her grandson Barrick Wittmann and granddaughters Bronley Wittmann and Soleil Castille. Her brothers the Very Reverend Monsignor Robert Berggreen and Leo J. Berggreen. Her sisters in-law; Deborah Castille Shelton, Cheryl Castille Turner, Greta Castille Green, Jean Castille Angelle, Ginny Castille LeBlanc, Deidre Castille Reichel, and Madeline Berggreen. Brothers in-law; Leonard Castille and Frank Castille. She is preceded in death by her husband Royal Pierre ("Pete") Castille, her parents Lena Browne Berggreen and Holger Christian Berggreen. Twin brothers Nick and Andrew Berggreen, and brother Cole Berggreen. Sister Lorraine Berggreen Verbois and sister Bonnie Berggreen Somsen. Services will be held Wednesday April 17th at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in St. Gabriel, La., beginning with visitation at 9a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11a.m with a burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Barrick Wittmann, Charles Berggreen, Bryan Sibley, Robert Berggreen, Cole Berggreen and Pete Verbois. Honorary Pallbearer will be Bo Shelton. The family would like to extend special thanks to Deborah Castille Shelton for her love and devotion. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or . John 14:3 "And after I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to myself, so that you will be where I am" Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

825 Government Street
Baton Rouge , LA 70802
(225) 383-6831
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019

