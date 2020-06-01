Mary Bethel Lloyd, resident of Hammond La, passed away on Sunday, May 31st, 2020, at the age of 80. She married the love of her life, Dallas Commodore Lloyd, and they were married for 48 years. She loved sewing, watching golf, and LSU football. She never met a stranger and loved everyone like family. Mary is survived by her brother Ed Bethel, her children; Harold (Glynda) Lloyd, Clayton (Peggy) Lloyd, Donna Dupre, and Tandra (David) Arbour. Grandchildren; Harold Jr (Dawnshannon) Lloyd, Fr. C. Todd Lloyd, Nicole (Edward) Geier, Dallas (Lindsey) Lloyd, Charlotte (Jared) Brinlee, Desiree (Jimmy) Lauderdale, Tina (Dustin) Sanders, and Michael (LeAnne) Arbour. Great-grandchildren; Madison, Kennison, and Molly Lloyd, Aubrey and Clayton Geier, Emma and Ellie Lloyd, Leila Brinlee, Rosemary and Jimmy Jr. Lauderdale, Ethan, Brock, and Adilyn Sanders. She is preceded in death by her spouse; Dallas Commodore Lloyd; Parents, Guy and Lelia Bethel, Lucille "Mama Cille" and Jack Faust; Siblings, Glen Bethel, Norma Martin, Nelda Miley, Shirley Bivona, Pete Bethel, and Clayton Bethel. Visiting at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 12012 Hwy 190 W, Hammond, LA, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 6PM until 9PM and resuming on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10AM until 12PM. The funeral service will take place at 12PM with Bro. Carlin Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Gatlin Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.