Mary Birmingham Timmons
A longtime resident of Baton Rouge, Mary Birmingham Timmons died on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. A native of Trenton, Tennessee, Mary began her college career at Agnes Scott, where she met and soon married Edwin O. Timmons. She completed her undergraduate work at Auburn University and received a Master of Arts Degree from the University of Tennessee. Mary adored her husband, a beloved LSU psychology professor. They were joyfully married for fifty years, when his death at last separated them. Together, they raised four children to be kind, curious, and independent. Mary cherished her friends and was the embodiment of Southern hospitality. She loved her house and yard and graciously welcomed guests. Her home spoke of comfort and was filled with joy and warmth. A friend said when you walked in her house it always looked like you were invited to pull up a chair and visit. A lover of books, Mary was an enthusiastic member of two book clubs. She wanted to see the world and saw much of it. Her thirst for learning never waned. A faithful member of University Presbyterian Church, she reveled in her church family and friends, some of the shining lights of her life. Mary is survived by her four children: Bob, Laura, Jenny and Will, and five grandchildren: Max, Wade, Bije, Sam and Leo.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
