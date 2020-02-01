Mary "Lou" Blanc (1936 - 2020)
Obituary
Mary "Lou" Blanc passed away peacefully at her residence Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born in Lafayette, LA on June 23, 1936. She is survived by her brother, DJ "Buddy" Racca; sons, Dwayne (Donna) Blanc and David Blanc; two grandchildren, Rachel (Ben) Treuting and Ryan Blanc; and three great-grandchildren; Lenin, Mira and Hart Treuting. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Nicholas Blanc, Jr.; her parents Dudley and Edna Racca; and loving sister Sadie R. Anderson. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Speaks, a science and advocacy research organization would be appreciated.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020
