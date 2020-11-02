Mary Ovilla Bond Roberts, 97, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed peacefully into the arms of her Loving Savior at home with her family on the morning of Nov. 1, 2020. Born on Dec. 14, 1922, she was a native resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana. She left her career in telecommunications early to become a homemaker and mother. She was a godly wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her greatest joy was caring for her family, and she always put their needs before her own. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and accompanied them on several trips to Disney World. She was a faithful member of Hebron Baptist Church and worked in the children's Sunday School department and Vacation Bible School for several decades. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, crochet and cooking weekly Sunday dinner and holiday meals for her family. Mrs. Roberts is survived by her only son, Craig Lamar Roberts and wife Donis B. Roberts of Denham Springs; granddaughter Shannon Roberts Thornton and husband Hunter Thornton; and grandson Matthew Craig Roberts and fiancé Paige Ellis. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Margie Bond and Bessie Bond, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James Lamar Roberts; her parents, Stephen Hunter Bond and Annie Laura Felder Bond; sisters Nelda Bond and Jeanette Bond Roberts; and brothers Garland, Gerald and Sidney Bond. Visitation and Services will be held at Hebron Baptist Church's chapel on Thursday, Nov. 5. Visitation 11 a.m. until funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Service conducted by Rev. Destry McFearin, followed by burial in Hebron cemetery. Seale Funeral Home of Denham Springs is handling arrangements.

