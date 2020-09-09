1/1
Mary Bridgewater
Mary Bridgewater entered into eternal rest on September 3, 2020. Survived by her daughters, Ceola Antoine, Clara Holmes, Linda Griffin and Vanessa Brooks; son, Jerome Bridgewater. Preceded in death by her spouse, Cleveland Bridgewater; parents, Mose and Cora Haynes; daughter, Mary Anderson; 2 sisters; 3 brothers; grandson, Willie James, Jr. Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, September 12, 2020 9:00 am until 11:00 am, St. Luke Baptist Church, 10000 Island Rd., Ventress, LA. The family will have a private service following the visitation. Interment St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
SEP
12
Service
