"To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven." Ecclesiastes 3:1. A resident of Port Allen, she departed this life Wednesday, June 15, 2011, at Ochsner Medical Center at age 66. She was a loyal and faithful member of God's Children Ministries Church in Port Allen. Visiting will be at God's Children Ministries Church on Monday, June 20, from 8 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m., conducted by Apostle Calvin N. Veal. Interment in St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery in Ventress. She leaves to cherish her memory her father and mother, Cleveland and Mary Bridgewater, of Port Allen; three daughters, Jessica Carter Mims (Larry), of Alexandria, Va., Tammy Carter Leduff, of Baton Rouge and Tremiko Anderson, of Port Allen; six grandchildren, Jasmin, Claude Jr., Joe, Jonathan, Brooke and James; a great-granddaughter, Jayda; a brother, Pastor Charles Bridgewater (Sharon), of Baton Rouge; four sisters, Ceola Antoine (Freddie), Clara Holmes (Jim) and Linda Griffin, all of Port Allen, and Vanessa Brooks (Robert), of Riverdale, Ga.; a goddaughter, Sharon Green; a godson, Dexter Griffin; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Anderson. Arrangements by Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, (225) 778-1612. Please sign the guestbook at www.hallsinc.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.