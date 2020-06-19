Mary Bridgewater Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven." Ecclesiastes 3:1. A resident of Port Allen, she departed this life Wednesday, June 15, 2011, at Ochsner Medical Center at age 66. She was a loyal and faithful member of God's Children Ministries Church in Port Allen. Visiting will be at God's Children Ministries Church on Monday, June 20, from 8 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m., conducted by Apostle Calvin N. Veal. Interment in St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery in Ventress. She leaves to cherish her memory her father and mother, Cleveland and Mary Bridgewater, of Port Allen; three daughters, Jessica Carter Mims (Larry), of Alexandria, Va., Tammy Carter Leduff, of Baton Rouge and Tremiko Anderson, of Port Allen; six grandchildren, Jasmin, Claude Jr., Joe, Jonathan, Brooke and James; a great-granddaughter, Jayda; a brother, Pastor Charles Bridgewater (Sharon), of Baton Rouge; four sisters, Ceola Antoine (Freddie), Clara Holmes (Jim) and Linda Griffin, all of Port Allen, and Vanessa Brooks (Robert), of Riverdale, Ga.; a goddaughter, Sharon Green; a godson, Dexter Griffin; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Anderson. Arrangements by Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, (225) 778-1612. Please sign the guestbook at www.hallsinc.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 18, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your loved and deepest condolences are extended to you. Something that's helped me through the death of loved ones is to reflect on 1 Corinthians 15:26.
June 17, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends during this difficult time. I hope that the promise in 1 Thessalonians 4:14 can bring comfort. Knowing that there's a hope for the ones we have lost in death can be so reassuring.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved