Pookie, a lifelong resident and native of Rosedale, LA, passed away at her house on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the age of 62. She was a loving sister, aunt and great aunt. She is survived by her 9 sisters Charmaine Golsan (Butch), Ilene Gantt, Christie Templet (Robert), Julia LaCaze, Donna Layton, Sonya St. Romain (Chippy), Myra Bush, Margaret Aguillard (Bobby), and Erica Scallan; 3 brothers Julius Bush III (Missy), Louis Bush and Kevin Bush (Bridget); numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph Julius Bush Jr. and Ina Del Johnson Bush; maternal and paternal grandparents Adraste and Elvina Johnson, Julius and Mable Bush; nephews Slade Scallan and Charles Edwin McDonald; brother in law Tommy LaCaze. A memorial service will be held at the Grosse Tete Rosedale Lions Club on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Pookie's life. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Nero fibroma-tosis @ http://www.nf.org or Shriners Hospital.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, 2019