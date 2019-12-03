Mary Cavaretta Kendrick

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Cavaretta Kendrick.
Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-399-4352
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Cavaretta Kendrick, a resident of Pride, LA, passed away on December 1, 2019 at the age of 95. Mary was a graduate of Independence High School and Spencer Business College. She was a member of the Ethyl-Albemarle Retired Women's Group. She is survived by her children, Karen Kendrick Logue and husband Roy, and Kerry T. Kendrick and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Luke P. Kendrick, Dustin A. Logue, Kalyn T. Young, and Faralyn T. King; great-grandchildren, Hannah Schlatre, Angel Kendrick, Thomas, Camden, and Carter Young, Johnny King, and Adalyn, Sutton, and Ann Claire Logue. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harnie Kendrick; parents, Tony and Carmela Cavaretta; sisters and brothers-in-law, Laura C. Saragusa and Kelly, Lena C. Ragusa and Charlie, Josie C. Calcagno and Tony, and Katie C. Conrad and Joe. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph Hospice.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.