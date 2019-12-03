Mary Cavaretta Kendrick, a resident of Pride, LA, passed away on December 1, 2019 at the age of 95. Mary was a graduate of Independence High School and Spencer Business College. She was a member of the Ethyl-Albemarle Retired Women's Group. She is survived by her children, Karen Kendrick Logue and husband Roy, and Kerry T. Kendrick and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Luke P. Kendrick, Dustin A. Logue, Kalyn T. Young, and Faralyn T. King; great-grandchildren, Hannah Schlatre, Angel Kendrick, Thomas, Camden, and Carter Young, Johnny King, and Adalyn, Sutton, and Ann Claire Logue. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harnie Kendrick; parents, Tony and Carmela Cavaretta; sisters and brothers-in-law, Laura C. Saragusa and Kelly, Lena C. Ragusa and Charlie, Josie C. Calcagno and Tony, and Katie C. Conrad and Joe. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph Hospice.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019