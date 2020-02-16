Mary Cecile Kling (1955 - 2020)
Obituary
Mary Cecile Kling, a resident of Denham Springs passed away on February 14, 2020 at the age of 64, Cecile was born on May 29, 1955 and retired from the State of Louisiana Department of Revenue. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home. Denham Springs on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. She is survived by her brothers: Lawrence "Butch" Kling and wife Lynn, David Kling and wife Mary, sisters: Linda Ware and husband Leo and Janet Kling. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Joachin and Eldora Kling. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the . The family also requests that you consider becoming an organ donor. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
