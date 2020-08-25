1/1
Mary Claire Wagner O'Berry
Mary Claire Wagner O'Berry, a native of Conneaut, Ohio and resident of Gonzales passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 92. She worked as a Computer Programmer for the majority of her life. She was a devout member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Jacksonville, FL. She enjoyed traveling but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lee O'Berry Hineman and husband William Hineman; four sons, Charles Michael O'Berry, Daniel Edward O'Berry and wife Rose of Hagerstown, MD, Jeffery Alan O'Berry and wife Nancy of Palatka, FL and Robert Andrew O'Berry; sister, Patricia; brother, Clinton; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Jean Yarbrough, William David Hineman, Cheryl Amelia Riedlinger, Jennifer Lynn O'Berry, Robert Patrick O'Berry, Susan Bradley and Chrissy Shifflet; twelve great-grandchildren, McKenzie O'Berry, Katlin O'Berry, Elise Hineman, Kayla Hineman, Dylan Yarbrough, Kelcie Riedlinger, Hunter Riedlinger, Hayden Riedlinger, Jonathan Bradley, Sarah Mayes, Robyn Mayes, and Jasmine Mayes; along with a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and James Wagner; her loving husband, Emory Harold O'Berry; three sons, Robert Andrew O'Berry, Charles Michael O'Berry and Jeffery Alan O'Berry. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10:00 am until the funeral services for 12:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
