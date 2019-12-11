Mary Claire died peacefully in her home with family at her side on December 6, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born in Houston, Texas to Benjamin Grady and Gertrude Helena Hille Ward but lived most of her adult life in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mary Claire was preceded in death by her beloved husband of thirty-one years, Edwin Adams Davis Jr. and both parents. She is survived by her brother, Bruce Ward and his wife Rosemary of Kingwood, Texas, brother Jack Ward and his wife Barbara of Trinity, Texas, daughter Deborah Davis Mote of Mattoon, Illinois, daughter Deirdre (Dee) Davis of Houston, granddaughter Malissa Mote Stacy and her husband Brian of Baton Rouge, great grandchildren Braxton and Meryn Stacy of Baton Rouge, nephew, Michael Ward of Kingwood, Texas and several cousins. Mary Claire was a cheerleader for St. Thomas High School and graduated from Incarnate Word Academy in Houston in 1950. She married in 1952 and worked for Secretary of State of Louisiana, Wade O. Martin and the Law Firm of Hebert & Spencer. Throughout her life she enjoyed cooking, dancing, gardening and travel. However, her greatest joy came from sharing the lives of her children. Her loving nature will live on through the memories of those who loved her. The family would like to thank the many caregivers and nurses for their support and compassion: Lisa Marceau and team, Silverado Hospice of Houston-North, Solera at West Houston, Methodist West Hospital, At Your Side Home Care and Texas Home Health. A graveside service will be held on December 14, 2019 at 11 am at Greenoaks Memorial Park at 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, (www.stjude.org).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019