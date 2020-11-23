Mary "Colleen" Creel, 89, a resident of Clinton, La, entered Heaven Monday, November 23, 2020. She passed at home under the care of Hospice, her daughter Val, and son-in-law Lee Miller, with whom she lived. Colleen was born in Memphis, Tn. and moved to Baton Rouge when she was 13 where she met and married her childhood sweetheart, Raymond "Ray". They were married for 60 years and had 3 children. Colleen had the voice of an Angel and was constantly asked to perform at various events, many times with husband, Ray. She was a volunteer choir director, organist, and pianist at several churches she attended through the years, as well as being heavily involved in the church youth ministries. She was a second mom to many and on several occasions took into her home "At Risk Kids" to mentor. In her later years, she began visiting nursing homes to find out what the residents needed so she could bring it on future visits. She was always looking for someone who needed help. She was an amazing mother, wife, grandmother, and role model, and will be missed by many. She was a longtime member of Lanier Baptist and Florida Blvd Baptist Churches. She is presently a member of Feliciana Baptist Church in Clinton. Colleen is survived by her son, Mike Creel and wife Cindy; daughter, Valarie C. Miller and husband Lee; 7 grandchildren: Michelle C. Wise (Rob), Marlena C. Gremillion (Denny), Kelly "Michael" Creel (Sue), Jennifer C. Bevil (Jeff), Jessica Creel, and Josh and Jessie Beck. She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren: Cooper, Piper, and Hollis Creel, Charlie and Camille Gremillion, Myra and William Wise, and Hunter Muse. She is preceded in death by her parents, Colon and Mary Holmes; husband, Raymond "Ray" Creel; and son, James "Jay" Creel. Visitation and funeral are at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Visitation is from 10am until 1pm. Funeral is at 1pm in the chapel, conducted by Rev. Tony Hand. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make online donations to "Mighty Moms", a local food distribution group that provides food for kids in need.

