Mary Delores Haydel Laurent, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 84. She was a retired Dietitian; resident of Addis and native of Plaquemine, LA. She is survived by her husband, Cliffton Laurent; daughters, Kathy LeJeune and husband Ray, and Debra Peloquin and husband Clifford; sons, Ronald Haydel and wife Julie, and Timothy "Timmy" Haydel and wife Renee; daughter in law, Patricia Haydel; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sisters, Marion Sotile and Sandra Seidenglanz and husband Buster; brothers, Henry Daigle, Jr. and wife Toni, and Chuck Daigle and wife Camille; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her first husband, Cullen Haydel, Jr.; sons, Lawrence "Larry" Haydel and Kenneth Haydel; father, Henry Daigle, Sr. and mother, Julia Richard Cambre. Mary was well known for her beautifully decorated cakes. She always had a contagious smile on her face and was willing to help anybody. A private graveside service will be held. The family thanks you for your understanding during this difficult time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.