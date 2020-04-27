Mary Delores Haydel Laurent
Mary Delores Haydel Laurent, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 84. She was a retired Dietitian; resident of Addis and native of Plaquemine, LA. She is survived by her husband, Cliffton Laurent; daughters, Kathy LeJeune and husband Ray, and Debra Peloquin and husband Clifford; sons, Ronald Haydel and wife Julie, and Timothy "Timmy" Haydel and wife Renee; daughter in law, Patricia Haydel; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sisters, Marion Sotile and Sandra Seidenglanz and husband Buster; brothers, Henry Daigle, Jr. and wife Toni, and Chuck Daigle and wife Camille; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her first husband, Cullen Haydel, Jr.; sons, Lawrence "Larry" Haydel and Kenneth Haydel; father, Henry Daigle, Sr. and mother, Julia Richard Cambre. Mary was well known for her beautifully decorated cakes. She always had a contagious smile on her face and was willing to help anybody. A private graveside service will be held. The family thanks you for your understanding during this difficult time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
