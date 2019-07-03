Mary E. Tillotson, she was a resident of Baton Rouge and passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the age of 87. Viewing on Saturday from 8:30 am until service at 10 am at New Ark Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Cross J. Richard, Sr. She is survived by three children, Barbara Jean Tillotson, Carolyn Ann McCoy and Arthur Tillotson, Jr.; brother, Willie J. Forrest; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Tillotson, Sr.; children, Donald Ray Tillotson and Dianne Faye Tillotson; parents, Tommy Cotton and Edna G. Forrest; siblings, Arthur Cotton, Sr., Lee Andrew Cotton and Velma Alice Cage. Burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 6, 2019