Mary Earline Vincent Guidry, 83, of Prairieville, LA passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents: Clobule Vincent and Olite Monceaux Vincent, brothers Rudy, Dwight, Raymond, Vinton Vincent and sister, Mary Vincent. Beloved and proud wife of Lee Fred Guidry; mother of Cindy Tzerefos (Nick) of Metairie, LA, Cheryl McDonald (Jody) of Kenner, LA, Claudette Harrison (Mike) of Metairie, LA, Cami Lougon (Keith) of Destrehan, LA and sister of Grace Vincent Touchet. Grandmother of Amanda Harrison Pellegrin (Eric), Jared McDonald (Kendra), Nicholas Tzerefos, Jr. (Lisa), Natalie Tzerefos Campo (Brandon), Joshua McDonald (Beatriz), and Jacob and Kate Lougon. Great grandmother of Dominic and Harrison Pellegrin, Adelaide and Vivian Tzerefos, Kennedy McDonald and Charlotte Campo. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. A native of Gueydan, LA in Vermillion Parish and resident of Prairieville since 2002, Mrs. Guidry loved working in her garden and dancing, but most of all, taking care of her family, who she cherished. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass which will be celebrated at St. Peter Catholic Church, 603 Main Street, Gueydan, LA on Monday, November 4th at Noon. Visitation will be at Matthews and Son Funeral Home, 514 2nd Street, Gueydan, LA on Sunday, November 3rd beginning at 1:30 pm for the immediate family and from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm for the public. The Most Holy Rosary will be recited on Sunday at 6:00 PM and on Monday, November 4th at 10:00 am. To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019