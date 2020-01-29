Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elaine Zeman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elaine Zeman was born on June 14, 1925 (Flag Day) in Kellogg, Idaho and died on January 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is survived by three sons, Jim Martell of Alaska, Chris Martell of California, and Dennis L. Martell of Baton Rouge, daughter-in-law, Marilyn Martell, three grandchildren David R. Martell of Philadelphia, PA, Jessica F. Terluin of Baton Rouge and Max Martell of Troy, NY and three great grandchildren Leia, Judah and Solomon. She was predeceased by her father, George Doyle, mother, Judith Doyle, brother George and sister Patricia. She lived a long and interesting life. Her various residences included Idaho, Nevada, California, Arizona, New Jersey and for the last twelve years of her life, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She visited Mexico and caravanned throughout that country. She also was an active participant in the Elder Hostel program and had wonderful adventures especially Australia. She started her family at a young age and by the time she was twenty-one she had three children under three. She raised her boys and worked, something very unusual back in the 50's. She had four husbands but the true love her life was Les Sharmer. He predeceased her by thirty six years and she still talked lovingly of their fourteen glorious years together. Although she had no formal higher education, she had a passion for learning. She also was a competent sports woman. She competed in meets, winning various trophies. She also enjoyed archery and fishing. Yoga was also an important part of her life. Arrangements are being handled by the Neptune Society. There will be no public service. Although she herself did not serve in the armed forces, her father, brother, husbands and sons were all veterans. Donations in her name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, Denham Springs Chapter 5, 133 Hummel Street, Denham Springs, LA 70726.

