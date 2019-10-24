Mary Eleanor Yeargan Sibley

Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Broadmore Methodist Church
Baton Rouge, LA
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Broadmore Methodist Church
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Mary Eleanor Yeargan Sibley, age 93, died peacefully on April 9, 2019 at Garden View Assisted Living, Baton Rouge., LA. She was preceded in death by her husband, The Reverend Lonnie M. Sibley and her son Mark Henry Sibley (spouse Mary Lacour Sibley). She is survived by her son Lonnie Melvin Sibley, Jr. of Longmont, CO and Randall D. Sibley of Phoenix, AZ. Her grandchildren are Chandler (Brad), Ashley (Tanguy), Jamison (Ariel), Haley and Hannah. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Owen, Eloise, Kellyn, Theodore, Ryland and Linden. Eleanor and Lonnie were married and best friends for 54 years until he died. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, of which he was a pastor. Together, they served many church communities, living in Denton, Pilot Point, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Clinton, Plaquemine, Baton Rouge, Bogalusa, Denham Springs and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a Rainbow Girl, serving as Worthy Advisor of the Oak Cliff Chapter and as a Grand (state) Officer as Grand Faith prior to her marriage. She had also been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed oil painting and worked as Medical Staff Secretary of the Baton Rouge General Hospital, later Executive Assistant to the President of the Hospital and of General Health when she retired. Memorial Services will be held at the Broadmore Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, Saturday, October 26 at 11 AM. Visitation begins at 10 AM. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
