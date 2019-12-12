|
Mary Elizabeth Dezendorf "Mary Beth" Browning died on December 10, 2019 at her home in Central, LA with her loving husband of 46 years, Dr. Scott Browning, by her side. She was born January 11, 1953 in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a 1971 graduate of Broadmoor High School and attended LSU. She was a parishioner of St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church where she was inducted into their Hall of Fame for her dedication and involvement. Mary Beth is survived by her husband Dr. Scott Browning and his mother Will Browning; daughter, Ashley Milton; son, Scott R. Browning, Jr.; grandchildren, Raylee Browning, Scott R. Browning, III, Charles Milton, and Carianne Milton. She is preceded in death by her parents Frederic and Betty Dezendorf. Visitation will be at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM followed by mass officiated by Rev. Mike Moroney and Rev. Tom Duhe. Graveside Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Scott Browning, Jr., Charles Milton, Troy David, Dr. Michael Budden, Johnny Anderson, Lucky Ross, and Pat Theophilus; Honorary Pallbearer, Scott Browning, III. The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to her Doctors, Nurses and In His Care Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 9405 Interline Avenue, Baton Rouge,LA 70809.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019