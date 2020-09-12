Mary Elizabeth Joseph, born August 16, 1941, eternal rest August 26, 2020; daughter of the late Dr. Harrison and Mrs. Beatrice Joseph. She attended school in Baton Rouge, La., earning a license as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Married to the late, Alvin Simms, giving birth to a daughter, the late Aux-Vasse Simms. Later a son, the late Leon Jones. She attended La. Fire Fighting School and became the first African American female La Firefighter. She, later earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fine Arts from Southern University and A & M College. Being a servant to the community, she ran for City Council Seat for District 10. Being a champion of Education, she returned to Southern University obtained a Master's Degree in Education with her daughter. Mary was devoted to her family as she worked in the medical field taking care of her mother and daughter with long term illnesses. She was known for her compassion to help others and treasured holidays with her family and friends in Baton Rouge and Columbus, Ohio. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Harrison and Mrs. Beatrice Joseph; Aux-Vasse Juanita Simms (daughter), Leon Jones, V (son), and Harrison C. Joseph (brother). Survived by her grandchildren, Janita Cole, Juanita, Jerita and Leon Jones, VI, of Charlotte, NC; Britney and Denita Jones of Baton Rouge, LA; daughter-in-law, Johnnie Jones; sister-in-law, Sandra K. Joseph; nephews; Harrison (Cynthia) Joseph, Dr. Joshua (Reversa) Joseph; nieces; Dr. Monique (Bhekumuzi) Khumalo, and Katheryn Joseph of Columbus, Ohio; 19 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a host of great nephews, nieces and dearest friends Lola Levy of Baton Rouge and Mary Adams Thomas of New Orleans. Visitation: Sunday, September 13, 2020; 1:00 -3:00 pm, Homegoing Celebration at 3:00 Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, La 70811.

