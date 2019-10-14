The Advocate Obituaries
More Obituaries for Mary Trevillion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ella Berry Trevillion

Mary Ella Berry Trevillion Obituary
Mary Ella Berry Trevillion passed away on October 12, 2019, at the age of 97. She was a nurse at the Woman's Hospital from 1968-1977. Survived by daughter, Wanda Berry Frye; grandchildren, Brent Berry, wife Dawn, Jodie Bell, and Bryan Frye lV; daughter-in-law, Connie Berry; 2 step-grandchildren, Kathy Farrell husband Robert, Michelle Guidry husband Tim; and 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son, Baxter Calvin Berry; parents Leo and Emily Geter; brothers Leo, Henry, William, Alex, John and sister Katherine; husbands Baxter Berry and Dorsey Trevillion; and son-in-law, J.B. Frye. Visitation at Resthaven Funeral Home, Wednesday, October 16, from 9:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville, MS at 2:00 PM. Donations may be made to Woman's Hospital, Foundation of Woman's. Pallbearers will be Brent Berry, Bryan Frye, Alex Geter, Jerry Geter, Jim Rogers and Timothy Guidry.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
