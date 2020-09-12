Mrs. Mary Ella Causey, 82, was born on June 20, 1938 in Wilkinson County, Mississippi to her parents Wade Brown and Donnis Whittington. She passed from this life peacefully in her home on September 11, 2020. She married the love of her life Leon Earl Causey on August 6th, 1959 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Smithdale, Mississippi. Together they raised their two daughters Donnis and Molly in Baker, La where they lived for over 30 years before relocating to Zachary, La in 2005. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In her younger years, when she wasn't working inside the home she spent her time serving as a church nursery worker. She also spent her time helping others as a private caregiver for homebound patients. She truly loved her family and lived for grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the Ethel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, grandson Benjamin Lindsey of Zachary, La; sister Pauline Cousin of Mississippi and brother Robert Brown of New Orleans, La. She is survived by her loving husband Leon Causey of Zachary, La; children, Molly Lindsey and husband Benny of Zachary, La, Donnis Rogers of Baton Rouge, La, grandson Jason Causey and wife Nikki of Carthage, Tx, granddaughter Ashley Lindsey of Zachary, La, grandson David Miller of Baton Rouge, La, Tyler Rogers of Zachary, La; great grandchildren Bryce Osborn, Canon Causey, Ayson Causey, Kylah Lindsey; sisters Alma Hurst, Burnice Leggett, Judy Lioret; brother "Bud" Everett Whittington; numerous other relatives and a host of friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Benny Lindsey, Jason Causey, Tyler Rogers, David Miller, Bud Everett Whittington, Roy Wilson. The family would like to express gratitude for the special women at Circle Baptist Church, Ed and Glenda Jelks and Megan with Superior Home Health. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Ethel Baptist Church. Retired Pastor Ed Jelks to officiate and will be assisted by Pastor Nathan Lott. Visitation will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. along with the morning of the service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the town of Liberty cemetery in Mississippi under the direction of Brown's Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the interest of the safety and health of family and friends, we are observing all mask and social distancing requirements.

