Mary Ellen Landry

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Mary Ellen Landry departed this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her residence in Belle Rose, LA. She was 65, a native of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Saturday December 28, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by her husband, Ernest Landry, Sr.; 1 son, Ernest Landry, Jr.; 1 daughter, Nekitha Smith (Corey); 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Ada Guillard. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA, 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
