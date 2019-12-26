Mary Ellen Landry departed this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her residence in Belle Rose, LA. She was 65, a native of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Saturday December 28, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by her husband, Ernest Landry, Sr.; 1 son, Ernest Landry, Jr.; 1 daughter, Nekitha Smith (Corey); 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Ada Guillard. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA, 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019