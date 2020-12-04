Mary Ellen Spiller Robert passed away on December 2, 2020 at the age of 88 from a massive stroke suffered on Nov. 30. Mary Ellen enjoyed and appreciated a rich life with family and friends in abundance. She was filled with love and warmth and compassion for all of us and was deeply loved and admired in return. She was a graduate of Lake Charles High School in 1950-a cheerleader - and of McNeese State College as most outstanding student 1951-52 and LSU with a Journalism degree in 1954. In 1954 she married and is survived by Peyton Charles Robert, Jr. They served in 1953-54 as Cadet Senior Colonel and Little Colonel of the ROTC. She was also active as a lead dancer in modem dance at LSU and loved dancing of all types from the age of 4. After 2 years of active military service at Fort Sill, OK and in Hanau, Germany, they returned to Baton Rouge to live and raise their family. They were members of Ingleside Methodist Church and of Broadmoor United Methodist since 1972. Mary Ellen was an original member of the Liturgical Dance Choir, was active in the United Methodist Women and did volunteer work with Hope Ministries. Other interests included writing poetry, painting, working with stained glass, researching and writing family history and rearing three great children as a stay-at-home mom. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Jean and Caroline Spiller; grandparents, S.E. and Lillie L. King, Meredith and Ellen Spiller; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Bartels Robert. Those surviving her are children, Dana Robert Daneel and husband Marthinus; Kevin Robert and wife Flor Estella; Greg Robert and fiancée Stephanie Biddle, former daughter-in-law, Linda Robert; grandchildren, Scott Robert, Katie Robert Breshers and husband Brent, Sam Massie and fiancée Winchee, John Massie and wife Bonnie, Casey Robert Yaw and husband James, Kelly Robert; great-grandson, Allen Yaw; brother James L. Spiller and wife Sarah; and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins in Texas and Mississippi that were special to her and many friends that were like family. With COVID restrictions and travel problems for family, there will be no visitation or church service. There will be a burial service at the gravesite at Resthaven Gardens of Memory on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. led by Shannon Sandifer. All her friends are invited to come and say farewell to a great and loving and tough little lady. In January we will have a memorial service for the family. God bless all of you. Your love and friendship and all the many cards following her first stroke on Nov. 4 meant the world to her and closed her life with great joy. Thank you so much. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.